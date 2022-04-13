Riyadh – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Almarai Company has approved a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 10% of the company's capital, for 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 1 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 1 billion, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company reported a 21.21% decline in its consolidated net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 1.56 billion, compared to SAR 1.98 billion in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).