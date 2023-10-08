Almarai Company , the largest dairy producer in the Middle East, reported a net profit of 486.26 million Saudi riyals ($129.66 million) in the third quarter of 2023, up 5% from 463.17 million riyals a year ago.

The higher profit was driven by positive revenue growth in core markets, strong cost controls in operations and stable commodity costs, the company said in a statement published on the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.

However, the profit of the dairy and Juice segment decreased due to the devaluation of the Egyptian pound, higher investments in marketing activities and delayed phasing of commodity cost inflation.

The bakery segment’s profit rose, driven by positive volume growth on the success of ‘back to school’ season and leveraging of fixed costs.

The poultry segment also reported higher earnings in Q3, thanks to volume growth made possible by adding extra capacity in early 2023.

The company reported a net profit of 1.67 billion riyals in the first nine months of 2023, up 20% from 1.40 billion riyals in the same period last year, on higher operating profit and revenue.

In December, the company’s board of directors recommended a 10% cash dividend for 2022 at 1 riyal ($0.27) per share.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)