Riyadh – Alkhaleej Training and Education Company swung to net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 1.45 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The positive results were compared with net losses valued at SAR 12.01 million in Q1-22, according to the initial income statements.

Revenues declined by 4.77% to SAR 208.94 million during the first three months (3M) of 2023, compared to SAR 219.41 million in the year-ago period.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.02 in Q1-23, against a loss per share of SAR 0.18 in Q1-22.

Last year, the Saudi firm shifted to net profits after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 224,214 when compared with net losses worth SAR 33.34 million in 2021.

