Alinma Bank registered SAR 2.19 billion in net profit during the first half (H1) of 2023, an annual surge of 25.44% from SAR 1.74 billion.

The lender posted a 36.43% hike in clients’ deposits to SAR 177.87 billion during the January-June 2023 period, versus SAR 130.37 billion in the year-ago period.

The financial results showed that the earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 1.05 as of 30 June 2023 from SAR 0.85 a year earlier.

Assets soared by 22.90% to SAR 226.90 billion in H1-23 from SAR 184.62 billion in H1-22, while investments climbed by 6.35% to SAR 40.11 billion from SAR 37.72 billion.

Financial Results for Q2-23

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the net profits of Alinma Bank amounted to SAR 1.22 billion, higher by 32.43% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 925.10 million.

On a quarterly basis, the generated profits in Q2-23 widened by 26.31% from SAR 969.90 million in Q1-23.

Last June, the listed bank disbursed SAR 498.04 million as cash dividends for the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2023.

