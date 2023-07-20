Riyadh – Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Company registered net profits after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 140.80 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, up 30.01% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 108.30 million.

Revenues hit SAR 6.99 billion as of 30 June 2023, higher by 21.35% YoY than SAR 5.76 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.88 during H1-23 from SAR 1.44 in the year-ago period.

Income Statements for Q2-23

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the Saudi firm logged net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 70.20 million, an annual hike of 52.94% from SAR 45.90 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues climbed by 19.85% YoY to SAR 3.58 billion during the April-June 2023 period from SAR 2.98 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 net profits edged down by 0.42% from SAR 70.50 million in Q1-23, while the revenues grew by 4.74% from SAR 3.41 billion.

During the first three months (3M) of 2023, Aldrees posted a 12.98% YoY rise in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 70.50 million.

