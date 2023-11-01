Riyadh – Aldawaa Medical Services Company registered net profits after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 236.87 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2023.

The result marked a 9.70% year-on-year (YoY) increase from SAR 215.93 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 2.79 as of 30 September 2023, compared with SAR 2.54 in the same period a year earlier.

The medical services provider generated revenues of SAR 4.28 billion during the January-September 2023 period, signalling a 9.44% growth from SAR 3.91 billion in 9M-22, according to a bourse filing.

Financial Results for Q3-23

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, Aldawaa Medical Services reported an annual leap of 48.03% in net profit to SAR 71.28 million from SAR 48.15 million.

The revenues also increased by 9.93% to SAR 1.438 billion in July-September 2023 from SAR 1.30 billion in the corresponding period in 2022.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q3-23 were 20.21% lower than SAR 89.33 million in Q2-23, while the revenues edged up by 0.15% from SAR 1.436 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, Aldawaa Medical Services logged net profits worth SAR 165.58 million. Meanwhile, the board members approved SAR 106.25 million worth of cash dividends for the first 6M-23.

