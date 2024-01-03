Riyadh – Aldawaa Medical Services Company announced cash dividends amounting to SAR 106.25 million for the second half (H2) of 2023, according to a bourse filing.

A dividend of 1.25 per share, equivalent to 12.50% of the share nominal value, will be granted to 85 million eligible shareholders.

Eligibility and payment dates will be 12 and 25 February 2024, respectively.

It is worth highlighting that the board members greenlighted the dividends on 1 January 2024.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the company’s net profits after Zakat and tax increased by 9.70% to SAR 236.87 million from SAR 215.93 million in 9M-22.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 2.79 in 9M-23 from SAR 2.54 a year earlier, while the revenues surged by 9.44% to SAR 4.28 billion from SAR 3.91 billion.

