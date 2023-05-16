Aldawaa Medical Services Company witnessed a 12.46% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 76.25 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 from SAR 87.10 million.

The Saudi firm generated revenues amounting to SAR 1.40 billion in January-March 2023, up 8.71% from SAR 1.29 billion in Q1-22, according to the initial financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to SAR 0.90 during Q1-23 from SAR 1.02 in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-23 net profits fell by 14.81% from SAR 89.51 million in Q4-22, while the revenues dropped by 3.48% from SAR 1.45 billion.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2022, Aldawaa Medical Services posted 27.73% YoY higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 305.44 million from SAR 239.14 million.

