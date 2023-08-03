Aldawaa Medical Services Company achieved net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 165.58 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, an annual decline of 1.31% from SAR 167.78 million.

The revenues jumped by 9.19% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 2.84 billion in H1-23 from SAR 2.60 billion, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1.95 in the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, down from SAR 1.97 in H1-22.

Income Statements for Q2-23

Aldawaa Medical Services posted 10.74% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 89.33 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, versus SAR 80.67 million in Q2-22.

Revenues were valued at SAR 1.43 billion in the April-June 2023 period, a 9.66% surge from SAR 1.31 billion a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 profits climbed by 17.15% from SAR 76.25 million in Q1-23, while the revenues increased by 2.07% from SAR 1.40 billion.

