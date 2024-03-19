Aldawaa Medical Services Company recorded a 7.78% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to SAR 329.22 million in 2023 from SAR 305.44 million.

Revenues grew 6.87% YoY to SAR 5.74 billion last year from SAR 5.37 billion, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) registered SAR 3.87 in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, up from SAR 3.59 the year before.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Aldawaa’s net profits rose by 9.70% YoY to SAR 236.87 million from SAR 215.93 million.

