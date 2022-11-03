Riyadh – Aldawaa Medical Services Company generated net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 215.93 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, an increase of 26.97% from SAR 170.07 million in 9M-21.

The firm registered revenues worth SAR 3.91 billion in the January-September 2022 period, up 4.76% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 3.73 billion, according to the interim financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) soared to SAR 2.54 in 9M-22 from SAR 2 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the firm recorded an annual hike of 25.75% in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 48.15 million, compared to SAR 38.29 million.

The revenues grew by 3.92% YoY to SAR 1.30 billion in Q3-22 from SAR 1.25 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits after Zakat and tax plummeted by 40.31% from SAR 80.67 million in Q2-22, while the revenues edged down by 0.10% from SAR 1.31 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Aldawaa Medical Services registered a net profit after Zakat and tax worth SAR 167.78 million, higher by 27.32% YoY than SAR 131.77 million.

