Riyadh – The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) announced that Al Rashid Industrial Company will start the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu)on Tuesday, 12 September 2023.

The Saudi firm will trade its shares under the symbol 9580, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul indicated that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

Last June, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval for Al Rashid Industrial’s Nomu listing.

