Riyadh – Al Rajhi Bank has registered net profits worth SAR 12.74 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, higher by 18.74% than SAR 10.73 billion in 9M-21.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 3.16 in 9M-22, compared to SAR 2.68 during the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

Furthermore, the clients’ deposits totalled SAR 555.76 billion in the January-September 2022 period, an increase of 16.19% from SAR 478.33 billion in the year-ago period.

The bank’s investments enlarged by 24.08% to SAR 101.80 billion in 9M-22 from SAR 82.04 billion in 9M-21, while the assets jumped by 27.11% to SAR 740.62 billion from SAR 582.65 billion.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the lender's net profit amounted to SAR 4.35 billion, up 14.79% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 3.79 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits rose by 2.28% from SAR 4.25 billion in Q2-22.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Al Rajhi Bank achieved net profits worth SAR 8.40 billion, an annual surge of 20.90% from SAR 6.90 billion.

