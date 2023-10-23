Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-biggest lender, reported a nearly 5% year-on-year (YoY) drop in Q3 2023 net profit to 4.16 billion riyals ($1.10 billion), due to a decrease in net financing and investment income, and lower fees.

The net profit came in a shade lower than analysts’ mean estimate of SAR 4.18 billion, according to LSEG data.

Total provisions for expected credit losses were 23% lower at SAR 379 million, the Tadawul-listed bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Net income from special commissions, financing and investment was 5% lower at SAR 5.4 billion.

For the nine-month period, net profit was 2% lower at SAR 12.45 billion.

In the year-to-date period, the lender's assets rose to 8% SAR 801 billion.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

