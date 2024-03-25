Riyadh – The consolidated net profit of Al Jouf Cement Company jumped 174.20% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 84.71 million in 2023 from SAR 30.89 million.

Revenues grew 19.70% YoY to SAR 301.48 million last year from SAR 251.86 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 0.78 in 2023 from SAR 0.28 in 2022.

The net profits after Zakat and tax of Al Jouf Cement soared 836.43% YoY to SAR 72.62 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023 from SAR 7.75 million.

