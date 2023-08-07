Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria) swung to a net loss of 82.5 million Saudi riyals ($21.99 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net profit of SAR 45.3 million a year ago, due to lower revenue and high finance cost.

Revenue declined by 40 percent year-on-year to 356 million riyals, as sales of residential units fell and gross profit from subsidiaries slumped due to the recording of an extraordinary loss of 46 million riyals.

The Saudi-listed developer turned to a loss of SAR 73.7 million in the first half of 2023, compared to a net profit of 15.9 million riyals in the first half of 2022, as revenue fell 14% year-on-year.

Al Akaria’s total accumulated losses reached SAR 209 million in the first half of 2023, reaching 5.6% of SAR 3.75 billion of capital.

