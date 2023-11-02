Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, partly owned by the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), posted a Q3 2023 net profit of 397.9 million riyals ($106 million), up 16% year-on-year (YoY) on increased operating income.

The figure came well below analysts’ average forecast of SAR 546.50 million, according to LSEG data.

On a quarterly basis, the net profit fell 4%.

Revenue was 22% higher at SAR 1.54 billion versus SAR 1.26 billion in the year-ago period, the utility provider said in a regulatory filing to Riyadh's Tadawul exchange on Thursday.

Higher operating income was partially offset by the adverse impact of higher net financial charges due to higher market interest rates, as well as the ACWA's additional sukuk issuance in February this year.

Marco Arcelli, CEO, ACWA Power, said: “The prolonged and increased ripples of the high interest rate, high inflation and geopolitical conflicts environment of the past couple of years, now expected to continue well into 2024, compel us to maintain an element of caution in our expectations into the immediate and near future.”

