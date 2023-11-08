Riyadh – Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services (2P Perfect Presentation) achieved net profits of SAR 90.54 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, an increase of 6.46% compared to SAR 85.05 million in the same period of 2022.

The company’s revenues jumped by 16.06% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 741.76 million during the period from January to September 2023, versus SAR 639.10 million in 9M-22, according to the interim financial results.

The listed entity recorded earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.60 in 9M-23, compared to SAR 0.57 in 9M-22.

Income Statements for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the Saudi firm reported net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 33.58 million, a rise of 4.11% YoY from SAR 32.56 million.

The revenues increased by 30.36% to SAR 270.31 million in Q3-23, compared to SAR 207.36 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 profits grew by 9.18% from SAR 30.75 million in Q2-23, while the revenues soared by 9.72% from SAR 246.36 million.

In October 2023, 2P Perfect Presentation renewed a Sharia-compliant facility agreement worth SAR 150 million with Al Rajhi Bank.

