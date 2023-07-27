Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 27.05 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, down 28.25% from SAR 37.70 million in H1-22.

Revenues hiked by 33.50% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 4.45 billion in H1-23 from SAR 3.33 billion, according to the initial financial results.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, the earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.45, an annual drop from SAR 0.63.

Financial Results for Q2-23

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, SASCO registered SAR 12.97 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, a 56.30% plunge from SAR 29.68 million in Q2-22.

The Tadawul-listed firm posted revenues valued at SAR 2.23 billion in the April-June 2023 period, higher by 8.26% YoY than SAR 2.06 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 net profits declined by 7.82% from SAR 14.07 million in Q1-23, while the revenues inched up by 0.71% from SAR 2.22 billion.

