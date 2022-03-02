Riyadh – Mubasher: The Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) has liquidated 99% of its investment portfolio on 27 February.

The liquidation transaction generated profits of around SAR 8 million from selling shares, according to a recent bourse filing.

The Saudi listed company pointed out that the positive impact of the transaction will reflect on the financial results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

It is noteworthy to mention that in Q3-21, SASCO's net profits declined to SAR 11.4 million, compared to SAR 17.45 million in Q3-20.

