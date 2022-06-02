Riyadh – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Saudi Advance Industries Company (SAIC) has approved a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 7.5% of the nominal value, for 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 0.75 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 37.5 million, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The dividend distribution will start on Wednesday, 15 June.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the net profits after Zakat and tax of SAIC hiked by 249.55% to SAR 91.13 million, compared to SAR 26.07 million in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).