Egypt - Societe Arabe Internationale de Banque’s (SAIB) board of directors announced that the bank is awaiting a suitable offer to exit from Cairo National for Investment and Securities (KWIN), according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Sunday.

The board said that its approval of exiting the company is still effective.

In 2021, SAIB’s board approved to exit from Cairo National, in accordance with the provisions of Article 43 of the EGX’s listing and delisting rules.

Established in 1976, SAIB Bank is engaged in the provision of retail, corporate, and investment banking products and services through a network of 21 branches located across Egypt and abroad. It also offers Islamic banking products and solutions through its branches.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).