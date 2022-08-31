Cairo – Remco for Tourism Villages Construction incurred standalone net losses after tax of EGP 80.29 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, lower than EGP 324.61 million in H1-21.

The loss per share plummeted to EGP 0.33 in the first six months (6M) of 2022 from EGP 1.32 in the year-ago period, according to the income statements.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the non-consolidated net losses after tax of Remco shrank to EGP 29.12 million from EGP 51.86 million in Q2-21.

Moreover, the loss per share stood at EGP 0.12 in Q2-22, compared to EGP 0.21 in Q2-21.

In the January-March period in 2022, the EGX-listed firm registered standalone net losses worth EGP 51.16 million, a plunge from EGP 272.59 million during the same period a year earlier.

