Cairo – Remco for Tourism Villages Construction reported consolidated losses of EGP 60.58 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, lower than EGP 463.61 million in Q1-21.

The loss per share declined to EGP 0.25 in Q1-22 from EGP 1.88 in Q1-21, according to the financial results on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that during the January-March period of 2022, Remco’s standalone net losses plunged to EGP 51.16 million from EGP 272.59 million in the year-ago period.

