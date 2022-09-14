Cairo – The consolidated losses after tax of Remco for Tourism Villages Construction plummeted to EGP 187.79 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, versus EGP 265.77 million in H1-21.

The loss per share reached EGP 0.76 in the first six months (6M) of 2022, lower than EGP 1 during the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, Remco suffered consolidated losses after tax worth EGP 127.21 million, down from EGP 197.83 million in Q2-21.

Meanwhile, the loss per share retreated to EGP 0.52 in Q2-22 from EGP 0.80 in Q2-21.

During the January-June 2022 period, the EGX-listed firm posted a plunge in the standalone net losses after tax to EGP 80.29 million, compared to EGP 324.61 million in the year-ago period.

Furthermore, the non-consolidated loss per share stood at EGP 0.33 in H1-22, versus EGP 1.32 in H1-21.

