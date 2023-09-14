Saudi-based Red Sea International’s losses have reached 57.04% of capital and it will call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to discuss continuation of the company by the end of October

Losses reached SAR 172.46 million ($46 million) by the end of 2022, the company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The company, which provides housing solutions in remote locations for oil and gas companies, said the accumulated losses were as a result of non-cash losses arising from international operations mainly from Ghana and Malaysia, a decrease in revenues and general administrative expenses.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)