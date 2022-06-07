Cairo - The board of Raya Contact Center has approved the establishment of a new limited liability company in Dubai under the name of Raya Gulf Customers Experience or any other relevant names.

Raya will hold a 100% stake in the new company's capital, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the consolidated net profits of Raya Contact Center increased to EGP 6.61 million from EGP 2.04 million in the year-ago period.

