Riyadh – The board of Raoom Trading Company has recommended to increase the capital by 25% through bonus shares.

The capital raise will be carried out by granting one bonus share for every four owned shares, according to a recent bourse filing.

The company will widen its capital from SAR 50 million to SAR 62.50 million by capitalising SAR 12.50 million from the retained earnings account.

Accordingly, the new capital will be distributed over 6.25 million shares, compared to 5 million shares prior to the hike.

In a separate bourse disclosure, the board has suggested a cash dividend of SAR 1.25 per share for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The Saudi listed firm would pay out an amount of SAR 6.25 million, equivalent to 12.50% of the capital, for 5 million eligible shares.

The company will announce the eligibility and distribution dates later.

It is worth noting that the listing and trading of Raoom Trading’ shares on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) took place last February, setting the offering price at SAR 80 per share.

