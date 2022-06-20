Riyadh - Raoom Trading Company has appointed Humaid bin Abdullah Al Humaid as the company’s CEO and Managing Director.

The company also named Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Humaid as the new Chairman of the board for the coming three years, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

In addition, Saleh bin Abdullah Al Arifi was announced the Vice Chairman of the board.

The new officials assumed their roles for a new board term that started on 17 June this year and will remain in position until 16 June 2025.

Earlier this month, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted Raoom Trading’s request to increase its capital to SAR 62.50 million from SAR 50 million through bonus shares.

