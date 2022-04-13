Abu Dhabi – Mubasher: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) has approved a cash dividend distribution of 22.5% of the bank’s paid-up capital for 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at 22.5 fils per share, aggregating at a total value of AED 377 million, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, RAKBANK recorded a 50% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profits to AED 758.3 million, compared to AED 505.4 million.

