Abu Dhabi – The net profits attributable to the shareholders of RAK Ceramics hit AED 220 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, an annual surge of 19% from AED 223.86 million.

Net operating income hit AED 2.59 billion in January-September 2023, up 54% year-on-year (YoY) from AED 2.61 billion, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED 0.22 in 9M-23 from AED 0.23 a year earlier.

Total assets amounted to AED 11.76 billion in 9M-23, versus AED 9.49 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Financial Results for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the company recorded a 46% YoY plunge in net profit to AED 76.99 million, compared to AED 85.09 million.

The revenues dropped by 18% to AED 837.03 million in Q3-23 from AED 906.39 million in Q3-22, while the basic and diluted EPS rose to AED 0.08 from AED 0.09.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, RAK Ceramics posted lower net profits attributable to the shareholders at AED 143.01 million, compared to AED 147.77 million in H1-22.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

