Abu Dhabi – Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics (RAK Ceramics) logged net profits attributable to the shareholders valued at AED 73.41 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The registered net profits were compared with AED 56.58 million in Q1-22, according to the income statements.

Meanwhile, the revenues amounted to AED 882.37 million as of 31 March 2023, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 783.06 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.07 in Q1-23, versus AED 0.06 in Q1-22.

Total assets reached AED 5.39 billion during the first three months (3M) of 2023, versus AED 5.41 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Last year, the company’s net profits attributable to the owners hiked to AED 302.81 million from AED 246.47 million in 2021.

