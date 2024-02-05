Quara Finance Company set the price of its offering on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) at a range between SAR 13 and SAR 15 per share.

Quara plans to list 2.65 million ordinary shares, representing 8.83% of the issued share capital, according to a bourse filing.

Riyad Capital Company acts as the financial advisor and lead manager for the potential transaction.

Each eligible investor can apply for a minimum number of 10 shares, while the maximum amount stands at 1.49 million shares.

The bidding and book-building period for qualified investors is taking place during 4-8 February 2024. Meanwhile, the refund of the excess subscription amount will be by 18 February max.

