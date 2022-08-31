QNB Financial Services sold 229,336 shares in First Investment Company and Real Estate Development (FIRE) for EGP 824.119 million, according to a disclosure posted on Tuesday on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Accordingly, QNB Financial Services’ stake in the company will be decreased to 12.4272% from 15.763%.

Established in 2008, First Investment Company operates within the real estate sector focusing on diversified real estate activities.

