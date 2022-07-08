Cairo – Qatar National Bank Al Ahli (QNB Al Ahli) has reported consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 4.75 billion in the first half (H1) of 2022, an annual increase of 16% from EGP 4.09 billion.

The net income from interest, fees, and commissions reached EGP 10.05 billion in the January-June 2022 period, versus EGP 8.35 billion in the year-ago period, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

In addition, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 1.83 in H1-22, versus EGP 1.61 in H1-21.

During the first quarter (Q2) of 2022, QNB Al Ahli recorded consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 2.54 billion, higher than EGP 2.13 billion in Q2-21.

As for the standalone financials, the listed lender generated EGP 4.41 billion in H1-22, up 15% from EGP 3.83 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the standalone net income from interest, fees, and commissions amounted to EGP 9.87 billion in 6M-22, higher than EGP 8.17 billion during the same six-month period in 2021.

In Q2-22, the bank’s net profits soared to EGP 2.37 billion from EGP 2.01 billion in Q2-21.

In the January-September 2021 period, QNB Al Ahli witnessed a 7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to EGP 6 billion from 5.60 billion, including minority shareholders' rights.

