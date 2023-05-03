The Qatar Stock Exchange Tuesday gained 60 points as its key index surpassed 10,300 levels, paced mainly by the transport, real estate and industrials sectors.

The foreign institutions were increasingly into net buying as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.58% to 10,336.82 points.

The market, which was skewed towards movers, saw the index regain from an intraday low of 10,208 points.

The Arab individuals turned bullish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses narrowed further to 3.27%.

The local retail investors’ lower net selling had its say on the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR3.38bn or 0.57% to QR601.15bn, mainly on account of small cap segments.

However, the domestic funds were increasingly into net selling in the main market, which saw a total of 0.07mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.66mn changed hands across 30 deals.

The foreign retail investors were seen increasingly into net profit booking in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen outperforming the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index gained 0.58%, the All Share Index by 0.57% and the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.74% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover decreased amidst higher volumes.

The transport sector index shot up 1.55%, real estate (1.23%), industrials (0.98%), banks and financial services (0.39%) and consumer goods and services (0.35%); while telecom and insurance shrank 0.61% and 0.38% respectively.

About 69% of the traded constituents in the main market extended gains with major movers being Aamal Company, Qatar Oman Investment, Salam International Investment, Widam Food, Qatari German Medical Devices, Masraf Al Rayan, Lesha Bank, Inma Holding, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Gulf International Services, Barwa and Milaha. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, QLM, Ooredoo, Estithmar Holding, Beema and Gulf Warehousing were among the losers in the main market.

The foreign institutions’ net buying strengthened significantly to QR33.67mn compared to QR10.04mn on May 1.

The Arab individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR2.15mn against net sellers of QR3.26mn the previous day.

The local retail investors’ net profit booking eased marginally to QR0.3mn compared to QR0.35mn on Monday.

However, the domestic institutions’ net selling expanded perceptibly to QR40.2mn against QR36.56mn on May 1.

The foreign individuals’ net profit booking strengthened markedly to QR2.72mn compared to QR0.39mn the previous day.

The Gulf retail investors’ net selling increased marginally to QR0.98mn against QR0.15mn on Monday.

The Arab institutions were net sellers to the extent of QR0.24mn compared with no major net exposure on May 1.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying weakened substantially to QR8.61mn against QR30.65mn the previous day.

The main market saw a 4% jump in trade volumes to 201.36mn shares but on a marginal 0.22% slump in value to QR495.48mn amidst 20% higher deals at 22,304.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).