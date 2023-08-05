Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Index moved down by 95.61 points or 0.9% during the week to close at 10,798.98, QNB Financial Services (QNBFS) said in a report.

Market capitalisation edged down 0.3% to QR637.4bn compared with QR639.3bn at the end of the previous trading week.

Of the 50 traded companies, some 35 ended the week lower and 10 ended higher, while five were unchanged.

Qatar Oman Investment Company (QOIS) was the worst performing stock for the week, dipping 11.4%.

Meanwhile, Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company (QAMC) was the best performing stock for the week, up 4.6%.

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIBK), Qatar Gas Transport Company Ltd. (QGTS) and Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIK) were the primary contributors to the weekly index loss.

QIBK and QGTS removed 63.84 and 33.86 points from the index, respectively. Further, QIIK removed another 20.29 points.

Traded value during the week declined 11.9% to QR2,319.2mn from QR2,632.1mn in the prior trading week.

QNB Group (QNBK) was the top value traded stock during the week with total traded value of QR282.4mn.

Traded volume dropped 18.6% to 906.5mn shares compared with 1,113.3mn shares in the prior trading week. The number of transactions moved lower by 4.9% to 81,347 vs 88,534 in the prior week, QNBFS said.

Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company (QAMC) was the top volume traded stock during the week with total traded volume of 162.7mn shares.

Foreign institutions remained bullish, ending the week with net buying of QR215.5mn compared with net buying of QR255.2mn in the prior week.

Qatari institutions stayed bearish with net selling of QR92.5mn compared with net selling of QR98.6mn in the week before.

Foreign retail investors ended the week with net selling of QR36.5mn compared with net selling of QR24.8mn in the prior week.

Qatari retail investors recorded net selling of QR86.4mn compared with net selling of QR131.8mn the week before.

YTD (as of Thursday’s closing), global foreign institutions were net short $66.4mn, while GCC institutions were net buyers of Qatari stocks by $667.9mn, QNBFS said.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).