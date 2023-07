Qatar-based Estithmar Holding is set to seek shareholder approval later this month on increasing its capital by 50% via a combination of rights offer, private placement and public sale of shares.

Of the 50% issuance proposed, 10% will be through rights subscription and 40% will be by private placement and/or a public sale of shares, the Doha-based company said in a bourse statement on Monday.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

