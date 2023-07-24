Qatar’s Dlala Holding has terminated the services of its CEO Moza Mohamed AlSulaiti following a board resolution.

No reason was given for the termination in Dlala’s statement on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) but the company said the board had delegated the managing director to be in charge in the interim while a new chief executive is appointed.

Nasser Hamad Al Sulaiti is currently listed as managing director and vice chairman of the board on Dlala Holding’s website.

The company has total assets of 520.6 million riyals ($143 million) according to its Q1 2023 results, and posted a loss of QAR 2.376 million, compared to a profit of QAR 18.3 million in Q1

