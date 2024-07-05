Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Thursday's trading gaining 20.03 points (0.200 percent), reaching a level of 10,073 points.

During the session, 129,415,254 shares were traded, with a total value of QR 427,673,918.207, resulting from the execution of 12,515 transactions across all sectors.

In today's session, the shares of 23 companies increased, and the shares of 22 other companies decreased, while 4 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session stood at QR 581,078,739,193.590, compared to QR 580,007,603,527.500 in the previous session.

