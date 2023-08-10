Qatar - The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Wednesday snapped two days of bearish run as its key index gained more than 32 points on the back of buying interests, especially in the real estate and industrials counters.

The domestic institutions were increasingly net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.28% to 10,716.45 points.

The foreign funds’ weakened net profit booking pressure had its influence in the main market, whose year-to-date gains expanded to 0.33%.

The local retail investors continued to be net buyers but with lesser vigour in the main bourse, which saw the index regain from an intraday low of 10,609 points.

The Arab individuals were seen increasingly bearish in the main bourse, whose capitalisation rose QR0.95bn or 0.15% to QR630.6bn with microcap segments gaining the most.

The foreign individual investors’ net selling was seen strengthening in the main market, which saw a total of 0,24mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.61mn changed hands across 13 deals.

The Gulf institutions were seen increasing into net profit booking in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen outperforming the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index rose 0.28%, All Share Index by 0.16% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.33% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the rise.

The realty sector index was up 0.91% and industrials (0.8%); whereas telecom shrank 0.72%, consumer goods and services (0.1%), insurance (0.04%) and banks and financial services (0.01%). The transport index was rather flat.

Major gainers in the main market included Dlala, Alijarah Holding, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Salam International Investment, Gulf International Services, Industries Qatar, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Barwa, Mazaya Qatar and Ezdan. In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, QLM, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, Qamco, Medicare Group and Doha Insurance were among the losers in the main market. In the juniour bourse, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

The domestic institutions’ net buying increased noticeably to QR7.34mn compared to QR4.72mn on August 8.

The foreign institutions’ net selling decreased considerably to QR1.44mn against QR17.89mn the previous day.

However, the Arab individual investors’ net selling rose perceptibly to QR6.52mn compared to QR5.76mn on Tuesday.

The foreign individuals’ net profit booking strengthened markedly to QR2.29mn against QR0.45mn on August 8.

The Gulf institutions’ net selling expanded marginally to QR1.52mn compared to QR1.51mn the previous day.

The Gulf individuals turned net profit takers to the tune of QR0.02mn against net buyers of QR1.48mn on Tuesday.

The local retail investors’ net buying shrank significantly to QR4.47mn compared to QR19.41mn on August 8. The Arab institutions had no major net exposure.

Trade volumes in the main market shot up 24% to 166.48mn shares, value by 6% to QR417.41mn and deals by 5% to 16,447.

The venture market saw an 89% surge in trade volumes to 1.04mn equities, 98% in value to QR2.1mn and 83% in transactions to 203.

