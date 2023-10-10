Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, on Tuesday reported an 8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for Q3 2023 to 4.3 billion Qatari riyals ($1.2 billion).

The effort came in comfortably above analysts' mean estimate of QAR 3.8 billion, according to LSEG data.

For the nine-month period, net profit was 8% higher at QAR 11.9 billion

Operating income for Q3 was up 12% YoY at QAR 10 billion, the lender said in a statement on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Total assets reached QAR 1.6 trillion, an increase of 4% from the year-ago period mainly driven by good growth in loans and advances by 7% to reach QAR 815 billion.

According to S&P Global, QNB is the largest bank by assets in the region with $323.5 billion followed by UAE-based First Abu Dhabi Bank with $302.22 billion.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com