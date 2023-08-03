Nakilat, one of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) fleet operators, achieved a net profit of QAR775 million ($212.85 million) for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2023. This represents an increase of 6.1% compared to the same period in 2022.

Profits of its joint venture companies operating in LNG transportation and shipyards increased by 18.6%, it said

As a global leader and preferred provider of energy transportation and maritime services, Nakilat’s primary goal is to ensure the seamless, secure, and efficient delivery of clean energy to the global market through its comprehensive range of maritime services, the company said.

Additionally, it enhances its value proposition by offering ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication, towage, and various other maritime services.

Through a combination of strategic initiatives, and effective cost management, Nakilat has successfully navigated through a challenging business landscape, delivering sound results for its shareholders. This profitability reflects the company's ability to adapt to changing global market dynamics and business environment, the company said.

Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, expressed his satisfaction with the company's stable financial performance in the first half of 2023.

“This success is a testament to Nakilat's outstanding operational excellence in energy transportation and maritime services, optimizing resource allocation, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients to stay at the forefront of our industry. As the demand for clean energy shipping capacities continue to rise worldwide, Nakilat is fully dedicated to meeting the long-term requirements for diversified, secure, and reliable energy transportation solutions. By doing so, It will enable us to further enhance the company’s value to our esteemed customer base, expand our asset portfolio, scale operations, and explore new business opportunities, ultimately driving sustainable growth and creating additional value for all stakeholders involved.”

