Qatar - Mannai Corporation has earned net profit of Q38mn on revenues of QR2.6bn in the first half (H1) of this year.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the period were QR165mn. On a like-for-like basis, excluding profits from discontinued operations, this was an increase of QR84mn over the same period last year.

The net profit comes amid finance Costs of QR126mn, which increased "significantly" over the same period last year due to the increased bank interest rates, the company said.

With economic activity across Qatar expected to increase in the second half of the year, the group’s business-to-business divisions in particular remain well positioned to benefit with further growth in revenue and net profit compared to the previous year.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).