Qatar Islamic Bank has reported its Q3-2022 net profit at 1.04 billion riyals ($285.7 million), up 14% over the same period in 2021.

Net profit for the nine-month period ended September 30, came in at QAR2.85 billion, up 13% year-on-year.

Net income from financing and investing activities rose nearly 11% to QAR1.97 billion in the quarter, the bank said in a statement on Monday

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

