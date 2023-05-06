Doha: The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) gained 494,520 points, during the current week, with a growth rate of 4,870 percent, reaching 10,639 points, with the support of various sectors.

Commenting on QSE weekly performance, Financial Advisor, Ramzi Qasimia told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the performance of QSE is the best since mid-July 2022, as the weekly index closed up by 4.87 percent, in light of the increase of most stocks, especially the leading ones.

The index managed to offset most of its declines since the beginning of 2023, Qasimia added, describing performance of some of the leading stocks as striking, specially after some of these stocks recorded highest price levels in more than a year, like the performance of Ooredoo stock which recorded a growth in its net profits with 43 percent.

He stated that the stocks of some banks recorded price bounces, as is the case with Qatar National Bank (QNB) stock, which gained 9.5 percent within a week, as well as Industries Qatar’s stock which gained 4 percent, with the entry of new liquidity into the market, which boosted the values and volumes of trading, where the average daily trading values reached a roughly QR575m, compared to an average trading value of QR367m last week.

The liquidity entering the stock exchange was primarily directed to the leading stocks in a clear business buying process on certain companies, Qasimia explained, noting that investors are waiting for the results from some industrial sector’s companies starting from next Sunday. He pointed out that QSE was expecting the Qatar Central Bank’s decision to raise the interest rate by 25 basis points; therefore, the impact of the decision was not consequential on the performance of the index, which continued in a positive trend.

The weekly report of QSE revealed a remarkable increase in the market value by the end of the week’s trading, reaching QR622.635bn, compared to its level last week, which amounted to QR587.931bn, whilst the value of stock trading recorded about QR2.860bn, through the sale of 1.164bn shares, done in 105,326 transactions in all sectors.

