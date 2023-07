Qatar - Edaa has modified the foreigners' ownership limit of Industries Qatar (IQ) to be 100% of the capital, which is equal to 6,050,000,000 shares.

Edaa has also modified the foreigners' ownership limit of Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) to be 100% of the capital, which is equal to 586,031,480 shares.

