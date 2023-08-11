Qatar - The Qatar Stock Exchange on Thursday gained more than 19 points on the back of buying interests, especially in the industrials sector.

The Gulf institutions turned net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.18% to 10,735.63 points.

The domestic funds were increasingly into net buying in the main market, whose year-to-date gains strengthened further to 0.51%.

The Arab retail investors were net buyers in the main bourse, which saw the index regain from an intraday low of 10,706 points.

However, Qatari individuals were increasingly net sellers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation was down QR0.39bn or 0.06% to QR630.21bn with microcap segments losing the most.

The foreign institutions were seen increasingly bearish in the main market, which saw a total of 0.04mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.11mn changed hands across 16 deals.

The foreign individual investors’ net profit booking increased in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen outperforming the main index in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index rose 0.18% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.25%, while All Share Index was down 0.04% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The industrials sector index shot up 1.36%; whereas real estate declined 1.14%, telecom (0.69%), transport (0.5%), insurance (0.46%), banks and financial services (0.34%) and consumer goods and services (0.31%).

Major gainers in the main market included Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, Industries Qatar, Gulf International Services, Qatar Oman Investment and QIIB.

Nevertheless, more than 60% of the traded constituents were in the red with major losers being Dlala, Salam International Investment, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Qatar Insurance, Barwa, QNB and United Development Company. In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

The Gulf institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR15.8mn compared with net sellers of QR1.52mn on August 9.

The domestic institutions’ net buying increased marginally to QR7.89mn against QR7.34mn the previous day.

The Arab individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR4.34mn compared with net buyers of QR6.52mn on Wednesday.

However, the local retail investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR13.9mn against net buyers of QR4.47mn on August 9.

The foreign institutions’ net selling strengthened considerably to QR11.25mn compared to QR1.44mn the previous day.

The foreign individual investors’ net profit booking grew marginally to QR2.81mn against QR2.29mn on Wednesday.

The Gulf retail investors’ net selling also increased marginally to QR0.08mn compared to QR0.02mn on August 9.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure.

Trade volumes in the main market shrank 18% to 137.19mn shares, value by 12% to QR369.15mn and deals by 7% to 15,310.

The venture market saw a 75% surge in trade volumes to 1.83mn equities, 93% in value to QR4.06mn and 82% in transactions to 369.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).