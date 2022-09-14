Riyadh – The board of Qassim Cement Company has proposed cash dividends worth SAR 45 million for the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi listed firm would distribute SAR 0.50 per share, representing 5% of the share par value, for 90 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates for the Q2-22 dividends will be 25 September and 12 October, respectively.

Last June, Qassim Cement disbursed the same amount of cash dividends for the January-March 2022 period.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, the company’s net profits plunged by 73.12% to SAR 54.04 million, compared to SAR 201.04 million in H1-21.

Revenues stood at SAR 294.62 million in H1-22, an annual drop of 30.04% from SAR 421.15 million.

