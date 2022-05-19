Riyadh – The board of Qassim Cement Company has recommended a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.50 per share for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

The Saudi firm will pay a total amount of SAR 45 million, representing 5% of the capital, for 90 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

The eligibility and distribution dates for the Q1-22 dividends will be on 19 May and 6 June, respectively.

It is worth noting that Qassim Cement achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 25.08 million in Q1-22, a 75.13% year-on-year (YoY) drop from SAR 100.87 million.

